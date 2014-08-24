Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Freddy Galvis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Galvis, who was 2-for-42 in 16 games with the Phillies earlier this season, hit .267 in 35 games with the IronPigs. Galvis entered Saturday’s game as a pinch runner and later went hitless in two at-bats.

RHP David Buchanan went five innings in Saturday night’s 6-5, 12-inning loss to St. Louis, allowing two runs on eight hits. He didn’t strike out a batter and walked two. Buchanan, who became the first Phillies starting pitcher to go at least five innings without fanning a batter since Vance Worley worked seven against Washington on Aug. 1, 2012, has allowed three runs or fewer in 12 of his 14 starts this season, including his last 10. In the process, he has lowered his ERA from 6.08 on June 7 to 3.47.

1B Ryan Howard went 1-for-2 with his 19th homer of the season Saturday night against the Cardinals and is now hitting .368 in 56 career games against St. Louis, his hometown team. He is also batting .313 with four homers and 16 RBIs in his last 16 games in Citizens Bank Park.

RHP Jerome Williams beat Seattle in his last start, going seven innings and allowing one run on three hits while striking out four and walking three. He is 3-4 with a 5.85 ERA in nine career appearances against St. Louis, eight of them starts.

INF Reid Brignac was designated for assignment on Saturday. He hit .222 in 37 games for the Phillies.