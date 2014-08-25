Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

INF Freddy Galvis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday evening. Galvis, who played 20 games with the Phillies in April and May, was batting just .048 (2-for-42) when he was sent down to the minors. In 35 games with the Iron Pigs (135 at-bats), Galvis hit .267/.322/.452 with three home runs and 15 RBIs.

RHP A.J. Burnett, Monday’s starter against Washington, is trying to right the ship after a rough five-start stretch. Dating back to July 28, Burnett is 0-5 with a 7.52 ERA, giving up 26 runs (22 earned) in 26 1/3 innings. He’s given up at least four runs in each start in that span and has been having trouble keeping the ball in the strike zone, with 14 walks during that stretch. In his first year in Philadelphia, Burnett has the most losses in the majors (14); he’s 6-14 with a 4.42 ERA on the season.

RHP Jerome Williams continued a strong start to his time in Philadelphia, going eight innings while allowing just one run to improve his record to 2-0 in three starts as a Phillie, with a 1.77 ERA. He also had a sacrifice bunt in the second inning that scored Dominic Brown from third base, his first RBI since 2003, when he was a rookie with the San Francisco Giants. He’s still looking for his first hit since 2012, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels.

INF Reid Brignac was designated for assignment Saturday to make room for INF Freddy Galvis. In 31 games this season with the Phillies (81 at-bats), Brignac was hitting just .222/.300/.346 with one home run and 10 RBIs.

CF Ben Revere drew a first-inning walk against St. Louis, which was his first free trip to first since drawing a base on balls back on July 5 against Pittsburgh -- a span of 171 plate appearances. It was the longest streak without a walk for a Phillies player since Mariano Duncan went 306 plate appearances between June 1994 and August 1995. Revere also went 2-for-3 with two runs scored on Sunday; he leads the majors in batting average (.368) and hits (78) since June 26.