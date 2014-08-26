Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett ended a personal six-game losing streak by beating Washington on Monday night, allowing one run on three hits in seven innings while striking out a season-high 12 without walking a batter. Burnett, who did hit one hitter, attributed his strong outing to a “minor adjustment” in his delivery. Burnett, whose losing streak fell one shy of a career high, last won on July 11, when he also beat Washington. It was the 35th double-digit strikeout performance of his career, and his third this season.

1B Ryan Howard ended an 0-for-29 slump against the Washington Nationals by doubling off Tanner Roark in the fourth inning of Monday’s 3-2 victory. Howard, who went 1-for-3 in the game, is 6-for-51 (.118) against the Nats this season. He is also 6-for-21 (.286) in seven games on the Phillies’ current homestand.

2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 against Washington on Monday night and is just 8-for-53 (.151) against the Nats this season. Utley is also 3-for-29 (.103) in seven games on the Phillies’ current homestand.

LHP Cole Hamels, Tuesday’s starter, beat Seattle in his last start despite going just five innings, the first time in nine starts he failed to go at least seven. He yielded three runs on nine hits against the Mariners, while striking out four and walking one. He is 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in two starts against the Nationals this season, 15-7 with a 2.54 ERA in 30 career outings against Washington.

INF Reid Brignac, designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. In 31 games (81 at-bats) this season with Philadelphia, Brignac hit .222/.300/.346 with one home run and 10 RBIs.

CF Ben Revere went hitless in four at-bats Monday against Washington and fell out of a tie with Colorado’s Justin Morneau for the National League batting lead. Revere, now hitting .311 overall, is nonetheless batting at a .361 clip in 52 games since June 26, best in the majors.