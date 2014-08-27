FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Freddy Galvis, just 2-for-44 this season entering Tuesday’s game against Washington, went 2-for-3 with his first homer. Galvis also broke an 0-for-9 skid with his two-run shot off Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez in the fifth inning.

1B Darin Ruf went 2-for-3 with a solo homer Tuesday against the Nationals. His single in the second broke an 0-for-7 drought, and his homer was his third of the season. He has an .839 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 394 plate appearances since he made his major league debut Sept. 14, 2012, highest of any Phillie with as many plate appearances.

LF Grady Sizemore went 2-for-3 with a triple Tuesday against Washington. He has hit safely in 20 of 25 starts this season for the Phillies. His four triples are his most since he had six in 2009 with Cleveland.

LHP Cole Hamels was saddled with a no-decision Tuesday against Washington despite going seven innings and allowing three runs and eight hits. It was the 17th straight start in which Hamels has yielded three earned runs or fewer, dating back to June 1. Hamels, who struck out five and walked one, carried a 3-0 lead into the seventh but allowed RBI singles to Wilson Ramos and Kevin Frandsen. Asdrubal then hit a game-tying leadoff homer in the eighth, ending Hamels’ night.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, Wednesday’s starter, beat St. Louis in his last start for his first victory in nearly a month. Kendrick went 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits, while striking out four and walking one. He is 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in two starts against Washington this season, 5-10 with a 5.00 ERA in 26 career appearances against the Nationals, 24 of them starts.

