Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Asche drove home the Phillies’ lone run Friday in a 4-1 loss to the Mets. Asche laced a game-tying RBI single into left field in the seventh inning for his only hit of the evening. He has just five hits in his last 28 at-bats, a stretch in which his overall average has fallen from .250 to .245. He has nine homers and 42 RBIs in 100 games.

RHP David Buchanan pitched well -- and efficiently -- Friday, when he didn’t factor into the decision as the Phillies fell to the Mets, 4-1. Buchanan threw just 64 pitches through six innings but was lifted for a pinch-hitter with two on and one out in the top of the seventh. He gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three. It was the third time in 15 career starts Buchanan has allowed one run over six innings or more. Overall this season, Buchanan is 6-7 with a 4.03 ERA.

2B Chase Utley continued to thrive against the Mets. On Friday, he went 2-for-4 in the Phillies’ 4-1 loss. Utley is hitting .339 (20 of 59) with two homers and 12 RBIs in 15 games against the Mets this year. Overall this year, Utley is hitting .281 with 11 homers and 69 RBI in 128 games.

RHP Jerome Williams will look to continue his revival for the Phillies when he takes the mound on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Williams is 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA in three starts for the Phillies since he was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Aug. 10. Despite the hot start for the Phillies, Williams still sports an overall ERA of 5.42 in 31 games between the Phillies, Rangers and Houston Astros. Williams earned the win in his most recent start on Sunday, when he allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five over a season-high eight innings in the Phillies’ 7-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Williams is 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, though he hasn’t faced them since Apr. 28, 2007, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing just one hit over six shutout innings in the Washington Nationals’ 6-2 loss.