Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett will look to win consecutive starts for the first time this season when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.; Burnett snapped a seven-start winless streak last Monday, when he allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out a season-high 12 over seven innings to lead the Phillies to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. It was the first time Burnett won consecutive starts since Sept. 21-27, 2013, when he was pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Entering play Saturday, Burnett led the National League in losses (14) and walks (77) as well as games started (28). Burnett is 5-8 with a 4.04 ERA in 23 career starts against the Mets, including 0-2 with an 8.50 ERA in three starts this season. He last opposed the Mets on Aug. 8, when he took the defeat after giving up five runs over six innings in the Phillies’ 5-4 loss.

RF Marlon Byrd provided himself a memorable 37th birthday present Saturday, when he hit his career-high 25th homer of the season in the Phillies’ 7-2 win over the Mets. The solo shot by Byrd was his only hit in five at-bats, but the fifth-inning blast gave the Phillies a lead they’d never relinquish. Byrd hit 24 homers last season between the Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates. This season, he is hitting .271 and ranks fifth in the National League with 25 homers and sixth with 78 RBIs.

1B Ryan Howard has a productive evening at the plate Saturday, when he went 1-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored in the Phillies’ 7-2 win over the Mets. Howard laced a two-run single to score the first runs of the Phillies’ five-run sixth inning and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. He is hitting .225 with 19 homers and ranks fourth in the National League with 84 RBIs.

RHP Jerome Williams continued to thrive as a starter for the Phillies on Saturday, when he earned the win after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 6 1/3 innings as the Phillies beat the Mets. 7-2. Williams carried a one-hitter into the seventh inning as he improved to 3-0 with a 2.02 ERA in four starts for the Phillies, who claimed him off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Aug. 10. He was 2-5 with a 6.71 ERA in 28 games (two starts) earlier this season with the Rangers and Houston Astros.