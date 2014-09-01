Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Gustavo Pierre was acquired from Toronto for OF John Mayberry Jr. Pierre had just been promoted from Class A Dunedin to Double-A New Hampshire. He hit .263 with 23 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 40 RBIs in 407 plate appearances with Dunedin. He has been assigned to Double-A Reading.

1B Ryan Howard continued his mastery of the Mets on Sunday, when he went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two RBIs in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss. Howard’s sixth-inning homer against RHP Dillon Gee was his 41st career blast against the Mets, most among active players, as well as his seventh against Gee. The 41 homers and 118 RBIs Howard has against the Mets are his second most against any opponent, behind only the Braves (46 homers and 131 RBI). Overall this season, Howard is hitting .227 with 20 homers and 86 RBIs, the latter of which ranks fourth in the National League.

RHP Jason Marquis was released by the Phillies on Sunday. Marquis was pitching for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, for whom he was 3-1 with a 4.63 ERA in eight starts. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since last year, when he went 9-5 with a 4.05 in 20 starts for the Padres before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

RHP Cole Hamels will look to carry his strong summer pitching over into September when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Monday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field. Hamels didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start on Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings in the Phillies’ 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals. In 17 starts since June 1, Hamels is 6-3 with a 1.90 ERA and a 114/32 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 118 2/3 innings. He has lowered his overall ERA in that span from 4.43 to 2.59, which was tied for the third best in the National League entering play Sunday. Hamels is 15-8 with a 3.32 ERA in 33 career games (32 starts) against the Braves. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Braves on July 19, when he gave up one run over seven innings in the Phillies’ 2-1 victory.