Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Gustavo Pierre, a 22-year-old minor leaguer, was acquired by the Phillies from Toronto late Sunday night in exchange for OF John Mayberry Jr. Pierre was assigned to Double-A Reading. He hit .263 with 23 doubles, three triples, seven homers and 40 RBIs for Class A Advanced Dunedin before recently being promoted to Double-A New Hampshire.

SS Jimmy Rollins was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and RBI on Monday against the Braves. It was the 658th career multi-hit game for Rollins, breaking a tie for the Phillies record with Richie Ashburn. Earlier this season, Rollins passed Mike Schmidt for the Phillies’ career hits record.

LHP Cole Hamels was wild but unhittable for six innings on Monday against the Braves, combining with three relievers on the first shared no-hitter in Phillies history. He walked five and hit a batter, stranding five runners in scoring position over the first three innings. Hamels struck out seven while improving to 8-6 with a 2.50 ERA. He threw 108 pitches on the hot and humid afternoon and is 4-0 with a 0.97 ERA in his past five starts against the Braves.

RHP Kyle Kendrick will face the Braves for the fourth time this season on Tuesday night. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA this year, but has an 8-4 record and 3.65 ERA in 24 career games against Atlanta. Kendick, who is 7-11 with a 4.97 ERA, has struggled mightily in the first inning, allowed 30 earned runs in his 27 games.

CF Ben Revere, who had just 15 RBIs in his previous 125 games, drove in a career-high five runs against the Braves on Monday while going 2-for-3. He had a sacrifice fly, bases-loaded triple and RBI single. Revere is batting .310 from the leadoff spot and has scored 60 runs.