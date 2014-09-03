Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, who was signed as a free agent in 2013, was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Gonzalez was 0-4 with a 3.11 ERA in 31 minor league appearances, spread over three different clubs. The Cuban exile saved seven games in nine opportunities.

3B Cesar Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he was batting .281 over his last 28 minor league games after starting the season at a .156 clip over the first 22 games. He made the major league roster out of spring training and started 21 games for the Phils, 12 at third base, seven at second base and two at shortstop.

C Cameron Rupp was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was brought up to provide additional catching depth. He made 17 starts for the Phillies this year and hit .190. He hit .165 with six homers and 19 RBI in 59 games for Lehigh Valley.

3B Maikel Franco had his contract purchased. He was voted player of the year for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He hit .257 with 16 homers and 78 RBIs, but since July 2 he batted .324 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs. Franco is expected to get a good look the final month, probably 50-60 at-bats, and given a chance to compete for the starting job. He got his first start on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly.

RHP David Buchanan (6-7, 4.03 ERA) is looking for his first win since Aug. 8. He is 0-2 in his last four starts, despite allowing no more than two earned runs in any appearance. Over his last 10 starts, Buchanan is 4-4 with a 3.12 ERA. Buchanan, who went to Georgia State University in Atlanta, lost his only career appearance against Atlanta on June 28, when he allowed three runs on five hits and five walks in five innings.

RHP Mike Adams (2-1, 2.12 ERA) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. He went on the DL on June 7 with right rotator cuff inflammation; he began the season on the DL while recovering from a right shoulder injury. He compiled a 2.25 ERA in four rehab appearances for Lehigh Valley.

RHP Luis Garcia was recalled fromTriple-A Lehigh Valley his fourth stint with the Phillies. He was 2-1 with a 0.96 ERA, successfully converting 22 of 25 save opportunities. He is 0-0 with a 12.71 ERA in four appearances with the Phillies.

OF Tony Gwynn Jr. had his contract purchased. Gwynn hit .290 with two doubles, one homer and seven RBIs in 20 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He played 67 games for the Phillies before being released and signed to a minor league contract. He hit .163 in 98 at-bats for Philadelphia.

LHP Cliff Lee was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The veteran made 13 starts and was 4-5 with a 3.65 when he suffered a left flexor strain. Lee will not require surgery, only extended rest. He is expected to start a throwing program in late October or November.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (8-11) won his third straight start by blanking the Braves for seven innings on Tuesday. Kendrick has not lost since July 31. He improved to 2-2 against Atlanta this year and is 9-4 lifetime against the Braves.

CF Ben Revere went 2-for-5 on Tuesday and is batting .423 (11-for-26) on the road trip. Revere continues to hammer Atlanta pitching. He is 5-for-12 against the Braves in 2014. He also stole two bases, giving him 42, third-best in the National League. He has 48 multi-hit games.