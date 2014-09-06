Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Maikel Franco picked up the first hit of his major league career Friday, with a sharp single to right off Washington starter Stephen Strasburg. Franco, who made his MLB debut Sept. 2, had been 0-for-3 in his only other appearance in the bigs thus far. “I just wanted to get a good pitch and put the bat on the ball,” Franco said through a translator.

LHP Mario Hollands was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a left flexor strain. Hollands felt tightness in his arm during Wednesday’s game against Atlanta before leaving. The pitcher will not need surgery, but will go on a regimen of rest. He finished the season 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA in 50 appearances out of the bullpen.

RHP A.J. Burnett has been a Nationals killer throughout his career, and although he hasn’t been quite as effective this year, he still figures to have the edge when he takes the hill Saturday. Burnett is 11-5 with a 3.29 ERA in 22 career appearances against Washington, and earned the win on Aug. 25 to improve to 3-2 in 2014 against the Nationals.

1B Ryan Howard continued to torment the Nationals, crushing a home run into the second deck during the seventh inning. Howard now has 39 homers and 120 RBIs in 150 career games against Washington.

RHP Jerome Williams wasn’t sharp Friday, and but still remained perfect in his Phillies career despite allowing five runs on nine hits in five innings. Williams entered the game 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA since being picked up by Philadelphia on Aug. 10, and struggled from the outset against Washington, but his offense got him off the hook.

OF Ben Revere kept his lead in the NL batting race in dramatic fashion, connecting for a two-out home run in the ninth inning to finish 3-for-5 and keep raise his average to .316 as he attempts to become the sixth Phillie -- and first since Richie Ashburn in 1958 -- to win a batting title. Revere is neck and neck with Colorado 1B Justin Morneau (who entered Friday at .312) in the NL race. It was just the second home run of Revere’s five-year career. “I don’t know, it’s crazy,” Revere said. “I wasn’t expecting to do something like that.”