Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett made the start on Saturday for the Phillies. In his previous start at Washington, on Aug. 2, he was ejected in the second inning after arguing balls and strikes. But this time he got his fourth win of the year against the Nationals as he allowed one run in seven innings. “I think that is the best movement he has had on the ball this year and maybe the best curve,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “It was in there down and where he wanted it. He had good control with his curve and he was staying ahead of the hitters with his fastball.”

1B Ryan Howard had a two-run single in the third to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead on Saturday against Washington starter Tanner Roark. Howard was 1-for-3 and is hitting .226.

LHP Cole Hamels will get the start in the series finale on Sunday at Washington. He was the losing pitcher Aug. 3 in Washington. Hamels has 33 wins since the start of the 2012 season to rank fifth among National League lefties. He is 15-7 against the Nationals and has two wins and one no-decision in his last three starts.

OF Ben Revere is bidding to become the first Phillie to win a batting crown since Richie Ashburn in 1958. He entered Saturday with a mark of .316, just ahead of Josh Harrison (.314) of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Revere was hitless in four at-bats Saturday and is hitting .314.

OF Domonic Brown made it 3-1 with a solo homer in the sixth on a 3-0 pitch from Washington starter Tanner Roark (12-10), who gave up three runs with eight strikeouts in six innings on Saturday. “He enjoys the green light,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “It takes all of the thought process out of it. I have seen him take balls out of the strike zone (on 3-0). That is a big run right there with two outs.”

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, did not pitch on Saturday. He is 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in two starts for the Phillies this year.