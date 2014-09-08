Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Adams faced one batter in relief on Sunday, and got Jayson Werth to hit into an inning-ending double play in the seventh. That prevented the Nationals from possibly adding to their 3-2 lead in a game they would win by that score. On Friday night, Adams didn’t retire a batter and allowed two runs in the seventh inning of Philadelphia’s 9-8 win. “A little bit better velocity (today) and he was down in the zone,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “A big moment. The ball came out of his hand a little better today than the other day.”

RF Marlon Byrd broke an 0-for-17 streak with a first-inning single and added another hit in the fourth inning of Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. He finished Philadelphia’s six-game road trip 4-for-25 (.160) with a homer and one RBI.

LHP Cole Hamels, coming off six innings of no-hit ball against the Braves, was not as sharp Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. He allowed three runs on seven hits -- including a pair of solo homers to Adam LaRoche -- over 6 1/3 innings. Hamels struck out seven, walked three and committed a balk that aided what proved to be the winning run. “Cole wasn’t as sharp with his command and just controlling the ball,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (8-11, 4.77) makes his first start against the Pirates since 2012 on Monday in Philadelphia. Kendrick has won three straight decisions despite allowing eight earned runs in 19 1/3 innings. He hasn’t taken a loss since July 30.