Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Jake Diekman allowed one run on two hits in one-third of an inning Monday night against Pittsburgh. Fifteen of his previous 17 outings were scoreless.

RHP David Buchanan, who will start Tuesday against Pittsburgh, was saddled with a no-decision at Atlanta in his last outing, his third consecutive no-decision and his fifth straight start without a victory. Buchanan lasted just four innings against the Braves, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out two and walking four. The rookie lost his only start against Pittsburgh earlier this season, going six innings and yielding three runs on six hits while striking out three and walking one.

1B Ryan Howard went 1-for-3 with an RBI single Monday against the Pirates. He is hitting .229 over his last 10 games, albeit with 11 RBIs. His run-scoring single came off Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke, giving Howard 31 RBIs this season against lefties, tops among NL hitters.

SS Jimmy Rollins left Monday’s game against Pittsburgh after four innings with a strained left hamstring. He said afterward that he expects to be out at least 10 days.

RHP Kyle Kendrick lost Monday to Pittsburgh, ending a personal three-start winning streak. Kendrick went seven-plus innings and surrendered five runs on nine hits while striking out eight, matching his career high, and walking two. Kendrick, who saw a season-best, 12-inning scoreless streak snapped when he yielded Starling Marte’s two-run homer in the fifth, talked manager Ryne Sandberg into pitching the eighth. He departed after allowing hits to the first three batters he faced. “I wanted one more,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll make that mistake again.”

CF Ben Revere went hitless in four at-bats Monday against Pittsburgh, leaving his average at .313, third in the National League batting race. Revere hit .378 on the Phillies’ nine-game road trip.