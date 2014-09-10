Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis went 3-for-3 on Tuesday with a solo homer, double and three runs scored in the Phillies’ 4-3 win over the Pirates. Galvis also stole a timely base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh before scoring the game’s decisive run. Galvis started the season 2-for-42 before being sent to Triple-A. “Freddy, not only extra-base hits, but he seems to come up big with a lot of swings,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said after the game. “I think he likes to be the guy in that spot.”

RHP David Buchanan, Tuesday’s starter, threw six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks for a no-decision in the Phillies’ 4-3 win over the Pirates. “Buchanan settled down and did a nice job through his six innings,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. Buchanan also delivered an RBI single in the win.

SS Jimmy Rollins was diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, according to Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg. Rollins left Monday night’s game when he suffered the injury in the fourth inning. After the game, Rollins said he expected to be out 10 days. “I‘m looking at it day to day,” Sandberg said. “So we’ll monitor it and check and see. But better than what it looked like (Monday) night.”

RHP Jerome Williams is scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. Since being claimed by the Phillies on Aug. 10, Williams has gone 3-0 in five starts with a 2.84 ERA. His previous outing, the 32-year-old suffered his worst start with his new club, allowing nine hits, five runs (four earned) over five innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Sept. 5. With the Angels last season, Williams started against the Pirates on June 22, 2013, and allowed five runs (four earned) in six innings for a loss.