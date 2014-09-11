Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis, making his second consecutive start for an injured Jimmy Rollins, went 0-for-2 Wednesday night against Pittsburgh. Galvis, who entered Tuesday’s game against the Pirates hitting .085, went 3-for-3 with a homer in that one. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, no position player with that low an average (minimum 50 at-bats) had recorded three hits and a home run in a game since Cleveland’s Graig Nettles went 3-for-7 with a homer in a 17-inning loss to Kansas City on May 2, 1970.

RHP A.J. Burnett, who faces Pittsburgh on Thursday, beat Washington in his last start, his second victory in three outings. Burnett went seven innings and allowed one run on six hits, while striking out four and walking two. He lost his only start against Pittsburgh this season. In his career, he is 1-2 with a 2.77 ERA against the Pirates.

1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-3 Wednesday against Pittsburgh and is 1-for-10 in the first three games of the four-game set against the Pirates. Howard is eight RBIs away from posting his seventh career 100-RBI season.

SS Jimmy Rollins, who missed his second consecutive game Wednesday due to a strained left hamstring, is much improved, according to general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. However, Amaro would not hazard a guess as to when Rollins might return to action.

RHP Jerome Williams was tagged with the loss Wednesday night against Pittsburgh, going five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out a season-high eight and walking one. Williams struggled with his control in the first inning, hitting the first two batters he faced, Josh Harrison and Starling Marte, and later allowing a two-run single to Russell Martin. Andrew McCutchen and Martin also homered off Williams in the fifth, with McCutchen’s homer an inside-the-parker. Williams, who became the first pitcher since Miami’s Dontrelle Willis in 2005 to hit the first two batters of a game, did contribute a two-run single, his first hit in nine at-bats this season.

LHP Cliff Lee, lost for the season on Aug. 1 with a strained left elbow, was examined Monday. The plan is for him to begin throwing in November, and GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said he is confident Lee will be ready for the 2015 season.

CF Ben Revere, who entered Wednesday’s game third in the National League in hitting, went 0-for-4 and is now hitless in his past 12 at-bats, leaving his average at .308. He is nonetheless hitting .344 over 64 games since June 26.

LF Domonic Brown left Wednesday’s game in the sixth inning with a left shoulder contusion. Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said Brown will be evaluated Thursday.