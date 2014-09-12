Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Antonio Bastardo pitched a scoreless inning Thursday against the Pirates, and has not given up a run over his last 7 1/3 innings, a stretch of seven appearances. The Phillies bullpen as a whole has posted a major league-best 2.03 ERA in 33 games since Aug. 5, including a 1.25 mark in 20 home games.

RHP A.J. Burnett lost to Pittsburgh on Thursday night, going six innings and allowing four runs on six hits to drop his record to 8-16. The 16 losses are a career high for the 37-year-old right-hander, who said command was the culprit against the Pirates. “I threw too many balls over the plate,” he said. “I didn’t put guys away tonight. That’s basically the story.”

LHP Cole Hamels, Friday’s starter, lost 3-2 to Washington in his last start, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking three. He is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA in three starts against Miami this season, 9-13 with a 3.26 ERA in 32 career outings against the Marlins.

C Carlos Ruiz had singles in his last two at-bats Thursday against Pittsburgh, the second of which drove in the Phillies’ only run, to snap an 0-for-11 slump. Since coming off the disabled list on July 23, he is hitting .269 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

CF Ben Revere, who entered Thursday’s game fourth in the National League in hitting, singled in the sixth inning to snap a season-worst 0-for-14 slump. Revere, hitting .308 overall, is nonetheless batting .343 over 65 games since June 26.