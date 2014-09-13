Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Asche hit his first professional walk-off home run on Friday night, giving Philadelphia its 3-1 win over Florida in the first of a three-game series. The infielder is hitting .254 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs this season in 108 games (357 at-bats). In seven September games, he’s hitting .368 (7-for-19) with his only home run and RBIs coming on that two-run shot.

1B Ryan Howard continued his struggles with striking out this year, going down swinging twice in four plate appearances on Friday night. Those gave him 173 strikeouts on the season, his most since going down on strikes 186 times back in 2009, as well as 19 strikeouts in 35 at-bats this September alone. Overall, the slugging big man is hitting .223 with 21 home runs and 92 RBIs.

LHP Cole Hamels finished with just one run allowed in seven innings in his start on Friday, going without a decision in a 3-1 Phillies win as his season ERA was lowered from 2.56 to 2.51. The left-hander is currently having his best season of his nine-year career from an ERA standpoint; his preview career low was a 2.79 ERA back in 2011, a year he won 14 games.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, who gets the start on Saturday night against Miami, dropped his record to 8-12 with a loss to Pittsburgh on Monday, in which he gave up five runs in seven innings as his ERA rose to 4.83. In 24 career games against the Marlins (19 starts), he’s 12-3 with a 3.69 ERA; in three starts this year, however, he’s 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA.