Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B Maikel Franco had a solid first major league start at first base, making two nice defensive plays in the first inning and then contributing a run and an RBI single in a 2-1 win over Miami. The 22-year-old Dominican native went 1-for-3 to up his average to .192 since joining the club earlier this month. He’s considered the top prospect in the Phillies’ system.

RHP Ken Giles had a string of 25 retired batters snapped when he walked Marcell Ozuna with two outs in the eighth inning, but the rookie reliever still got out with his 10th consecutive scoreless appearance as his ERA dropped to 1.08. Giles has recorded 60 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings since making his major-league debut on June 12.

RHP David Buchanan has been fairly solid over the last three months of his rookie season. In nine starts since July 5, he’s 2-3 with a 3.06 ERA as hitters are batting .252 against him. In his only start against Miami, he gave up two runs in five innings while picking up the win back on June 24 in a game at Citizens Bank Park.

RHP Kyle Kendrick picked up his team-leading ninth win with a 6 1/3-inning, one-run performance against Miami. That improved his record against the Marlins to 13-3 in 25 games (20 starts), which is the sixth-most victories against the franchise by any player (Greg Maddux is tops with 19).