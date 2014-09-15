Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Maikel Franco drove in the game’s first run with a broken-bat single in the third inning. After starting his first career game at first base on Saturday, Franco continued to show why he’s rated as one of the top prospects in the Phillies’ system.

1B Ryan Howard responded well to a day off on Saturday. In the midst of a lengthy slump, Howard looked sharper at the plate Sunday. In his first at-bat, Howard drove a fastball from Marlins starter Tom Koehler to the left-field warning track. In the fourth inning, he drew a walk and would go on to score. He later singled in the sixth and eighth innings. The game ended with Howard in the on-deck circle.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon blew just his fourth save of the season Sunday. The Phillies entered the game with an outstanding 58-4 record when leading after eight innings. The Phillies had also not lost in Papelbon’s last 23 appearances against the Marlins.

CF Ben Revere added to his career high in the stolen-base department, swiping his 44th and 45th bases of the season in Sunday’s loss. Revere’s speed at the top of the lineup can be deadly, but he’ll need to improve upon his .327 OBP to be more effective at the top of the order -- despite his .309 batting average.