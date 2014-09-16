Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett, who starts Tuesday in San Diego, threw a no-hitter against the Padres on May 12, 2001, while pitching for the Marlins. The no-hitter was thrown at Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley and is one of eight thrown against the Padres. A Padre has never thrown a no-hitter. Burnett’s no-hitter was far from perfect, however. He walked nine Padres and hit a batter. Burnett is 3-6 lifetime against the Padres with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts.

RHP Jerome Williams became the fourth Phillies starter to lose a game this season without allowing an earned run -- joining LHP Cole Hamels (Aug. 3), RHP A.J. Burnett (July 23) and LHP Cliff Lee (May 13). He gave up one unearned run on three hits in 7 2/3 innings Monday in the Phillies’ 1-0 loss to the Padres. Since joining the Phillies on Aug. 10, Williams is 3-2 with a 2.84 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 15 walks over 44 1/3 innings in seven starts.

OF Tony Gwynn Jr. was at Petco Park for the first time since the memorial service for his Hall of Fame father in June. “I’ll never look at my dad’s statue the same way again,” Gwynn said before the game. “There are a lot of emotions coming back here.” Gwynn did not get into Monday night’s opener of the four-game series.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon was hit with a seven-game suspension and an undisclosed fine Monday for his actions in Philadelphia on Sunday. Papelbon was ejected by crew chief Joe West on Sunday for making an indecent gesture toward Phillies fans while leaving the mound in the top of the ninth. Papelbon also apparently bumped umpires West and Marty Foster.

CF Ben Revere, who didn’t reach base in four chances against RHP Andrew Cashner on Monday, has 45 steals this season. The total is the most by a Philadelphia play since SS Jimmy Rollins stole 47 in 2008. The last Philadelphia player to steal 50 bases in a season was current first base coach Juan Samuel, who had 53 in 1985.