#Intel
September 19, 2014 / 4:32 AM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Darin Ruf went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs Wednesday night. He was 2-for-19 over his 11 previous games dating back to Sept. 2. Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said the right-handed hitter would be back in the lineup frequently through the weekend, as the Phillies are facing five consecutive left-handed starters.

RHP Ken Giles gave up a run on a walk and a single Wednesday night, ending several streaks. Giles retired 27 consecutive hitters before Padres CF Cameron Maybin drew a two-out walk in the ninth. When Maybin scored, it ended a streak of 10 straight scoreless appearances by Giles dating back to Aug. 23.

LHP Cole Hamels, a product of Rancho Bernardo High in a northern San Diego suburb, held the Padres to one run on seven hits in seven inning Wednesday night in a 5-2 win over San Diego at Petco Park. He walked one and struck out seven.

CF Ben Revere went 2-for-5 Wednesday with a two-run double and a steal. It was Revere’s 53rd multi-hit game, which is the second-highest total in the major leagues to the 55 multi-hit games by Washington’s Denard Span. The steal was Revere’s 46th of the season, the most by a Phillie since Jimmy Rollins stole 47 in 2008. The last Phillie to steal 50 bases in a season was current first base coach Juan Samuel, who stole 53 in 1985.

LF Dominic Brown, who went 2-for-4 Wednesday, is hitting .344 (11-for-32) over his past eight road games. Overall, Brown is hitting .267 (63-for-236) on the road this season compared to .198 (42-for-212) at home.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
