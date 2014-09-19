Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis was 2-for-4 with a double Thursday. He was 4-for-13 in the series against the Padres with a double, a homer and four RBIs. Galvis is a .214 career hitter with 12 homers and 51 RBIs in 162 games. He has a .260 career average against the Padres with two homers and eight RBIs in 16 games.

RHP Kyle Kendrick allowed three runs on six hits and five walks in five innings Thursday. The five walks equaled his season-worst total with two of the walks figuring in the scoring. Kendrick is 2-2 in September with a 3.20 ERA.

CF Ben Revere was 3-for-5 Thursday to raise his batting average to .309, the fifth-best mark in the National League. After going 0-for-6 in the first two games of the Padres series, Revere had back-to-back multi-hit games (5-for-10 with three RBIs). He also stole his 47th base Thursday. The last Phillie to steal 47 bases in a season was Jimmy Rollins in 2008. He needs three more steals to become the first Phillie to steal 50 bases since first-base coach Juan Samuel stole 53 in 1985. Thursday was Revere’s 54th multi-hit game of the season, leaving him one behind the major league-leading mark of Washington’s Denard Span.

LF Dominic Brown was 2-for-4 against the Padres on Thursday night with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Brown was 6-for-15 in the four-game series with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. His fifth-inning, bunt single to beat the Padres defensive shift Monday broke up RHP Andrew Cashner’s no-hit bid.