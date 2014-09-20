Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan (6-8) gave up three runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 3-1 loss Friday night to Oakland. Buchanan struck out six and walked only two. The loss snapped a streak of five no-decisions for the rookie.

1B Ryan Howard hit his 22nd home run of the season Friday night in a 3-1 loss to Oakland. Howard hit a solo shot in the fourth inning, sending LHP Jon Lester’s first-pitch fastball over the 400-foot sign in center field. Howard went 1-for-4 and is now 2-for-27 for his career against the A‘s.

SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) missed his 11th straight game but is making progress, manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game. “We’ll check him out today and see how he does in the pregame,” Sandberg said. “Seems to be doing pretty well. Full sprints is the last thing that he has not done yet. He did some jogging yesterday. So some full sprints will be the last test and we’ll see how he rebounds from that.”

CF Ben Revere went 1-for-4 Friday night in a 3-1 loss to Oakland and is batting .300 in the first five games of Philadelphia’s 10-game road trip. In his past 73 games since June 26, Revere is batting .341.

LF Domonic Brown was a late scratch from the starting lineup Friday night against Oakland. Grady Sizemore started in his place. Brown made a diving catch in the third inning Thursday against San Diego, landing hard on his right wrist.