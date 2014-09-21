Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis hit his fourth home run Saturday, a two-run shot in the top of the seventh inning in a 3-0 victory against Oakland. Galvis launched RHP Dan Otero’s 3-2 fastball over the right-center field fence. “I just try to get my focus when I‘m in that position,” said Galvis, who hit ninth in the order. “I went 3-1, 3-2. Then he threw me a fastball in the middle. I was trying to hit it hard on the ground or a line drive. I hit it for a homer.”

RHP Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth inning Saturday in a 3-0 victory against Oakland, earning his first career save while filling in for suspended closer Jonathan Papelbon. Giles collected save No. 1 on his 24th birthday. “It’s awesome,” Giles said. “I‘m going to remember it forever.”

1B Ryan Howard hit his first career home run against the A’s Friday night and has now homered against 27 of the 29 teams he has faced during his career. He has yet to homer against the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.

RHP Jerome Williams pitched seven shutout innings in a 3-0 victory against the A’s and made major-league history by becoming the first pitcher to beat the same team three times in a season while pitching for three different teams. “I’ve been aware of it since I knew I was going to pitch against these guys,” Williams said. “That is crazy. For one, you would never think that you would face the same team. Obviously I was in the AL West so I knew I was going to face them, but coming over to the Phillies interleague play, you didn’t think you were going to face them again. It’s a good feat.” Williams (4-2) came into the game with a 2-0 record in five appearances, including one start, against the A’s this season. He made three relief appearances with Houston against the A‘s, picking up the victory on April 26 in a 7-6 Astros win, despite giving up three runs in two innings. Then in a start against Oakland for the Texas Rangers on July 25, he gave up one run in six innings of a 4-1 victory. On Saturday, he held the A’s to four hits.