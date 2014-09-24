Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RF Marlon Byrd, a 13-year MLB veteran, has struck out a career-high 181 times this season, including once on Tuesday. His previous high was 144 in 2013. Then again, Byrd, 37, has hit a career-high 25 homers this season, which ties him for sixth place in the National League. He leads the Phillies in homers, extra-base hits and total bases. He also ranks second among NL right fielders in homers and RBIs (83). So, while the strikeouts are up, Byrd is still producing and needs six more RBIs to tie his career high.

1B Ryan Howard, who turns 35 in November, has some good numbers this season. For example, he has 32 RBIs against lefty pitchers to lead all NL batters and rank second in the majors. That’s especially impressive considering Howard is a lefty hitter. Howard also ranks fourth in the NL in RBIs (93) and tied for third in go-ahead RBIs (28). He is still seeing a lot of pitches, ranking ninth in the NL in pitches per plate appearance.

LHP Cole Hamels pitched well on Tuesday against the Marlins, turning in his sixth straight quality start. He pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits, one walk and two runs. He has now allowed three or fewer earned runs in 21 consecutive road starts. Among active major-league starters, he has the second-best road ERA, trailing only Felix Hernandez.

RHP Kyle Kendrick probably can’t wait until Wednesday, which is when he gets to face the Marlins again. He is 13-3 with a 3.57 ERA in 25 career games against the Marlins. Against the rest of baseball, he is only 60-65 with an ERA well over 4.00. Overall this season, he has lost two of his past three games. The only win -- naturally -- was against the Marlins as he allowed just one run in 6 1/3 innings 10 days ago. A win on Wednesday would mark the sixth time Kendrick has had double figures in victories since breaking into the majors in 2007. He has only failed to reach the milestone twice, and, in one of those years, he only got two starts.