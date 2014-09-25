Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan, a 25-year-old rookie from Atlanta, makes his 20th start of the season on Thursday when he faces the Marlins in Miami’s home finale for 2014. Two of those starts were against Miami. He beat the Marlins on June 24 when he allowed two runs in five innings. On Sept. 14, he allowed just one run in 6 1/3 innings against Miami but took a tough-luck loss. Thursday will mark Buchanan’s debut at Marlins Park.

RHP Kyle Kendrick improved to 10-13 on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over the Marlins, allowing just one run in seven innings. He also improved to 14-3 for his career against the Marlins. In addition, Kendrick smashed his first extra-base hit of the season, a run-scoring double to left-center. Kendrick, who was hitting .092 at the time, swung at the first pitch while using the bat of Phillies power hitter Ryan Howard.

CF Ben Revere has some value ... and some things he needs to work to improve. He can hit for average -- .305 last year and .307 this season. He’s young -- age 26 -- and fast with 47 steals in 55 attempts. He also hits more ground balls -- at about a 60 percent clip -- than just about anyone in baseball, which is good considering his speed. But the negatives on Revere include a weak arm, virtually no power (13 doubles and two homers) and a failure to produce anything close to an acceptable walk rate. Despite his healthy batting average, Revere’s on-base percentage is just .323 because he has drawn just 13 walks in 147 games.

LF Domonic Brown was an All-Star last year after he hit 23 homers and compiled a .535 slugging percentage before the break. But a concussion and a heel injury wrecked the rest of his 2013 season, when he slugged .390 with only four homers. And he has been worse, much worse, this year. In fact, his .652 on-base-plus-slugging percentage is the worst in MLB among qualifying left fielders since Juan Pierre in 2011. Brown is only 27, but it may be time for a change of scenery.