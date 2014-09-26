Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Ken Giles, 24, is making his case for NL Rookie of the Year, although, in truth, he is a longshot -- the award usually goes to starters. He has a 3-1 record and a 1.21 ERA with one save and 12 holds in 43 appearances. He is averaging 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings and is limiting batters to a .162 batting average and a .219 on-base percentage. He ranks second among all NL relievers, trailing only Reds closer Aroldis Chapman, in percentage of outs recorded by strikeout. Giles also ranks in the top four among all NL relievers in several other categories.

RHP David Buchanan, a 25-year-old rookie from Atlanta, made his 20th start of the season on Thursday against the Marlins, allowing nine hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. With so many hits in so few innings, Buchanan was constantly in trouble but got out of jams with the help of three double plays. He also needed reliever Antonio Bastardo to bail him out of a first-and-third, one-out situation in the sixth inning. Perhaps Buchanan’s biggest contribution of the day came with the bat. He drilled a line-drive double off the wall in left, which started a three-run Phillies rally.

RHP Jerome Williams makes his final start of the year, pitching Friday night at home against the Braves. Williams, 32, is a journeyman pitcher, posting a career record of 48-54 with a 4.39 ERA. He has pitched for seven MLB teams in nine years. He started this year with the Houston Astros and then the Texas Rangers before coming to Philadelphia. But say this for Williams: His eight starts this year with the Phillies -- a 4-2 record and a 2.45 ERA -- represent the best stretch of his career. Lifetime against the Braves, Williams is 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA in seven games. But he now has a chance to finish this positive run with the Phillies and perhaps be in their plans for 2015.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon, 33, may be trade bait in the offseason. But his recent suspension for an on-field obscene gesture complicates matters. In addition, he is owed $13 million for next year and has a $13 million option for 2016 that vests if he finishes 50 games next season. Papelbon returned to the mound on Wednesday, earning a save with a scoreless ninth inning against the Marlins. Ironically, it was his blown save against the Marlins in Philadelphia that caused Phillies fans to boo Papelbon, who at that point “readjusted” his crotch area. Papelbon said what he did was not directed at the fans, but his behavior may make it tough for the Phillies to trade him.