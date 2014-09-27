Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B Ryan Howard may just be taking part in his final series at Citizen’s Bank Park. The team has not indicated whatsoever what the plans are moving forward with their $25 million per-year slugger. Howard’s struggles continued Friday night with a 1-4 performance at the plate. He is now batting just .219 on the year and has only 22 home runs to show for it.

2B Chase Utley has not hit a home run since Aug. 10, a streak that spans 146 consecutive at-bats. The long tenured Philadelphia middle infielder is continuing a recent trend of declining statistics in the second half of the season. Utley will be 36 when the 2015 season begins and it appears his best days are behind him.

RHP Jerome Williams battled through six innings, giving up four runs in a no-decision. After a couple of rough stints earlier this season in the American League at Texas and Houston, where he combined for an abysmal 6.77 ERA, Williams has rebounded nicely with the Phillies and may have a case for the club’s 2015 rotation.

CF Ben Revere took over the National League lead in hits Thursday with 181. He extended that to 182 Friday and remains one clear of Denard Span (181) with two games to play in the season. Despite his high average of .308, Revere’s on-base-plus-slugging remains relatively low at .325 given his batting clip.