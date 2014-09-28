Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett suffered his major-league-leading 18th loss, allowing four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. He became the first Phillie to lose 18 games or more in a season since Hall of Famer Steve Carlton went 13-20 in 1973. Burnett struck out seven and walked three, pushing his major-league-leading total to 96 free passes. Burnett, 37, pitched through a hernia injury this season and said he’ll have surgery in the offseason.

1B Ryan Howard went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Phillies’ 4-2 loss to the Braves. Howard is hitting .223 but has 23 home runs and 95 RBIs. Both totals are his most since 2011, when he hit 33 home runs and knocked in 116 runs.

2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 with two doubles in the Phillies’ 4-2 loss to the Braves. Utley has 36 doubles, his most since he had 41 in 2008. He also has 53 extra-base hits, which ranks fourth among second basemen.

LHP Cole Hamels is scheduled to start Sunday against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. The 30-year-old owns a career-best 2.47 ERA and owns a 1.89 ERA since June 1, second-best among major league starters to only the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw (1.38).