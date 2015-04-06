Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

LHP Mario Hollands (strained common flexor tendon left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might need season-ending surgery.

RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The Phillies are optimistic he can join their rotation by early May.