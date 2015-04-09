Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera (foot) is day-to-day after fouling a ball of his foot in the Phillies’ opener on Monday. He was held out of the starting lineup on Wednesday.

RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder) underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed right shoulder inflammation. He’ll be shut down for 2-3 weeks and then reevaluated.

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder) underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed right shoulder inflammation. He’ll be shut down for 2-3 weeks and then reevaluated. This is the second season in a row that Gonzalez has had shoulder trouble; he had tendinitis in his right shoulder at the beginning of last season. He was signed by the Phillies for $12 million over three years in August 2013, but has only appeared in six games for the major-league club since then.

RHP David Buchanan makes his season debut on Thursday against the Red Sox. In six spring training appearances (four starts), Buchanan went 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA, striking out 15 and walking two in 21 innings of work. Last season, his first at the big-league level, he went 6-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 20 games (20 starts).

LHP Mario Hollands (elbow) had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on Wednesday and will miss the entire season. The 26-year-old reliever appeared in 50 games last year, going 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA, his first year in the major leagues.

RHP Aaron Harang (1-0, 0.00) had a strong debut in a Phillies uniform, going 6 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out eight and walking one in a 4-2 win over Boston. Harang, who’s pitched for seven teams in the last six seasons, gave up no runs in a starting effort for the first time since July 19, 2014, when he went six scoreless innings against the Phillies while pitching for Atlanta.