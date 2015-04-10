Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera fouled a pitch off his left foot on Opening Day and did not start Wednesday or Thursday against Boston. He entered Wednesday’s game as a defensive replacement and drew a walk as a pinch hitter in the third inning Thursday.

SS Freddy Galvis went 2-for-4 Thursday, his first hits of the season, but committed a career-high two errors. The last Phillies shortstop to have two or more errors in a game was Jimmy Rollins on Aug. 10, 2010, against the Dodgers.

RHP David Buchanan took the loss Thursday against Boston and is winless over his last 10 starts, dating back to last Aug. 6, when he defeated Houston. He was largely victimized by shoddy run support in his final nine starts of 2014, when he went 0-3 with a 2.94 ERA, but on Thursday he struggled with his control, throwing just 44 strikes among the 79 pitches he needed to get through three innings. He later said he was overthrowing. Buchanan, who saw a string of 16 consecutive starts in which he allowed three runs or fewer come to an end, also made a throwing error. In all, Buchanan gave up six runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking four.

RHP Justin DeFratus worked two scoreless innings in relief Thursday against Boston and struck out a career-high four. He extended his scoreless-innings streak to 11, spread over 11 games dating back to Sept. 3, 2014. Over that span he is holding opposing hitters to a .154.

2B Chase Utley, hitless in the first two games of the season, went 1-for-4 with an RBI single Thursday against Boston. The RBI was the 888th of his career, moving him past Jimmy Rollins and into sole possession of fifth place on the team’s all-time list. Utley, who hit a team-high .412 in spring training, has struck out four times in his first 11 at-bats this season, equaling the team lead.

RHP Jerome Williams, who went 6-7 with a 4.77 ERA while pitching for three teams in 2014, makes his season debut Friday against the Nationals. He went 0-4 with a 7.40 ERA in spring training, and in two outings against Washington last season (including one start) was 0-0 with a 6.35 ERA. He has faced the Nats four times in his career, three of them as a starter, and is 0-1 with a 4.58 ERA.

RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 following right flexor tendon surgery, is scheduled to make a four-inning rehab start Friday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies are optimistic he can join their rotation by early May.

OF Domonic Brown, on the disabled list since March 27 with left Achilles tendinitis, began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on Thursday. He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.