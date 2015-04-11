Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis followed up a two-hit game by going 3-for-3 with a walk in Friday’s victory over Washington. Galvis, the Phils’ first regular shortstop other than Jimmy Rollins since 2000, hit .176 in 43 games last season and .278 in spring training. He said his focus has been on hitting the ball on the ground. “I feel good,” Galvis said. “My approach is much better. I just try to stick with it.”

2B Cesar Hernandez had a two-run pinch-hit single in a four-run seventh inning Friday night, as the Phillies rallied past Washington, 4-1. Hernandez was batting for just the third time this season, and the hit was his first. It came on the first pitch from Nationals reliever Xavier Cedeno, a fastball. “I was only ready for the fastball,” Hernandez said. “I tried to hit the ball hard.” Added teammate Freddy Galvis, “Sometimes it’s good to swing early. We’re cold. We’re on the bench. Sometimes they throw the fastball right away. He got it good, and he got two RBIs.”

RHP Ken Giles, whose work to date had been cause for some concern, pitched a scoreless inning in relief Friday night against Washington. Giles had walked three and allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday against Boston, after pitching to a 6.08 ERA in spring training. As a rookie last year he went 3-1 with a 1.18 ERA in 44 games, and struck out 64 in 45 2/3 innings.

RHP Jerome Williams, who went 0-4 with a 7.40 ERA in spring training, yielded a leadoff homer to Washington’s Michael Taylor in the first on Friday night but otherwise went unscathed in six innings of work, while earning a no-decision. He allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six, and later said he benefited greatly from two bullpen sessions following his final spring start. “I really wanted to get back to where I wanted to be,” he said. “It was just throwing the ball down (in the strike zone).”

LHP Cole Hamels, Saturday’s starter, surrendered a career-high four home runs in five innings and was tagged with an 8-0 loss to Boston on Opening Day. Hamels, winless in his last three starts dating back to a victory at San Diego on Sept. 17, 2014, was 0-2 with a 2.96 ERA in four starts against Washington last season, and is 15-8 with a 2.63 ERA in 32 career outings against the Nationals.

RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 following right flexor tendon surgery, went 3 1/3 innings in rehab start April 10 for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He allowed three runs on four hits (two of them homers), while striking out four and walking one. Of his 58 pitches, 39 were strikes.

OF Domonic Brown, on the disabled list since March 27 with left Achilles tendinitis, began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Brown will also spend some time at Triple-A, and that it will be “two or three weeks” before he appears in a major league game.