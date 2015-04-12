Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera went 1-for-4 and drove in the winning run with a 10th-inning double Saturday night against Washington, his first major league hit and first RBI. The 23-year-old Herrera had been 0-for-8 this season before the hit. Claimed in the Rule 5 draft from the Texas organization by the Phillies in December, he is only the second rookie to make Philadelphia’s Opening Day roster since 1970.

1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI on Saturday against Washington. It was the 19th multi-double game of his career and first since June 21, 2013. Howard was only 1-for-12 and without an RBI this season before Saturday.

LHP Cole Hamels took a no-decision Saturday against Washington, going seven innings and allowing two hits and one run, on a fourth-inning homer by Wilson Ramos. It was the fifth homer he has allowed in two starts this season. Last year, Hamels didn’t allow his fifth homer until his 13th start. Hamels, who struck out five and walked two, logged his 51st quality start since the beginning of the 2013 season, fourth most among major league pitchers. He also contributed a third-inning single and has hit safely in five of his last eight games. He is batting .429 during that stretch, the second-highest average among major league pitchers with at least 10 at-bats in that span.

C Carlos Ruiz went 2-for-5 and scored the winning run in Saturday night’s 3-2 victory over Washington. The second hit, a 10th-inning single, was the 800th of his career. He is off to a .385 start this season.