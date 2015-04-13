Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Asche collected three hits Sunday in the Phillies’ loss, two of which came off of Nationals starter Max Scherzer, who allowed six in six innings of work. “Max is a good pitcher, very polished,” Asche said. “We might have left a couple chances out there, but overall I think we had a good plan against him, trying to attack his stuff early and not let him get too deep to his secondary stuff. We’ll see ... we’re gonna get him again in a couple days here.” Asche, who did not start the previous two games, hit in the three-spot Sunday and is off to a 6-for-14 start (.429).

RHP Aaron Harang is scheduled to start Monday afternoon against the Mets at Citi Field. Harang shined in his Phillies debut, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight in his team’s 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. Over the last three seasons, the 36-year-old veteran is 3-2 in five starts against the Mets with a 2.05 ERA and .162 opponents’ batting average.

1B Ryan Howard’s struggles continued Sunday in the Phillies’ 4-3 loss to the Nationals, as he went 0-for-4 with four inning-ending strikeouts and six men left on base. Howard, who was booed heavily Sunday by fans, is 3-for-20 (.150) with no home runs and one RBI to the start season. “(Howard) is just looking for some consistency,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He was a little bit behind the fastball off of (Max) Scherzer. Just didn’t connect today.”

LHP Cesar Jimenez was designated for assignment on Sunday. Jimenez appeared in one game this season, recording the final two outs in the 8-0 Opening Day loss to the Boston Red Sox.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, Sunday’s starter, was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the game. He made his season debut and threw six innings of two-run ball, while striking out five in a no-decision. “O‘Sullivan gave us a big lift today with his outing,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said postgame. O‘Sullivan went 0-1 with a 6.39 ERA in three games (two starts) last season for the Phillies.