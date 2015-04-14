Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis recorded his second three-hit game of the season Monday, when he singled in all three at-bats of the Phillies’ 2-0 loss to the Mets. Galvis also went 3-for-3 against the Washington Nationals on Friday. It was the 10th time Galvis has recorded at least three hits in a major league game. He is hitting .400 with one RBI in his first 25 at-bats this season.

RHP David Buchanan will look to bounce back from a rough first start of the season when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Tuesday night against the New York Mets in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Buchanan took the loss last Thursday, when he gave up six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out one over three innings as the Phillies fell to the Boston Red Sox, 6-2. This will be the fourth time Buchanan has started against the Mets, against whom he is 0-2 with a 3.38 ERA. He didn’t factor into the decision last Aug. 29, when he gave up one run over six innings in the Phillies’ 4-1 loss.

RHP Aaron Harang was a tough-luck loser Monday, when he gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out one over six innings as the Phillies fell to the Mets, 2-0. Harang was victimized for the lone run in the fourth inning, when, with two outs and a runner on third, he couldn’t corral a comebacker by Mets CF Juan Lagares in time to throw Lagares out at first. Harang is 1-1 with a 0.73 ERA in two starts this season.

LHP Cesar Jimenez cleared waivers Monday and was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Jimenez was designated for assignment on Saturday in order to make room for RHP Sean O‘Sullivan. Jimenez struck out one batter over two-thirds of an inning in his lone appearance for the Phillies this season on April 6.