Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera made his first big league start as a leadoff hitter Tuesday, when he went 0-for-5 in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss to the New York Mets. Herrera, who made the Phillies out of spring training after he was selected from the Texas Rangers in December’s Rule 5 draft, has started each of the last four games and batted in a different spot every time (seventh, sixth and second). He is hitting .174 with two RBIs this season.

2B Chase Utley continued to mash against the Mets and at Citi Field on Tuesday night, when he hit two solo homers and finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss to the Mets. Utley now has 11 career homers at Citi Field, which ties him with Washington Nationals 2B Dan Uggla for the most homers by a visiting player at the six-year-old stadium. Chicago White Sox DH Adam LaRoche has 13 homers at Citi Field. His first-inning homer on Tuesday snapped a career-long drought of 175 at-bats without a homer for Utley, whose previous round-tripper came off Mets RHP Zack Wheeler last Aug. 10 in Philadelphia. Utley has more multi-homer games against the Mets (four) than any other team. The big night raised Utley’s season average to .200.

RHP Jerome Williams will look to build off a strong season debut when he takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Williams didn’t factor into the decision last Friday, when he allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in the Phillies’ 4-1 win over the Washington Nationals. The lone run Williams gave up came on a leadoff homer by CF Michael Taylor. Williams is 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA in four career starts against the Mets. He earned that win the last time he opposed the Mets on Aug. 30, when he gave up two runs over 6 1/3 innings as the Phillies beat the Mets, 7-2.

LF Ben Revere was dropped to eighth in the batting order Tuesday, when he went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss to the Mets. The demotion came after Revere opened the season with just four hits in his first 28 at-bats. Prior to Tuesday, Revere hadn’t started a game batting anywhere other than leadoff since July 13, 2014, when he batted eighth against the Washington Nationals.