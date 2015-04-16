Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera had the best game of his brief big league career Wednesday, when he went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and the lone run scored in the Phillies’ 6-1 loss to the Mets. Herrera, a rookie whom the Phillies selected from the Texas Rangers in December’s Rule 5 draft, tripled on the third pitch of the game, scored two batters later and doubled in the fifth and seventh. The big night lifted Herrera’s average to .250.

LHP Cole Hamels will look to produce a second straight strong start against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Phillies in the opener of a four-game series against the Nationals at Nationals Park. Hamels didn’t factor into the decision last Saturday despite allowing just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings in the Phillies’ 3-2 win over the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. In 33 career starts against the Nationals, Hamels is 15-8 with a 2.59 ERA, which is his lowest versus any NL East foe.

RHP Chad Billingsley (elbow surgeries) made his second rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits over five shutout innings. Billingsley is expected to make at least three more starts before he is activated by the Phillies. He pitched Wednesday on the two-year anniversary of his most recent major league appearance. Billingsley underwent Tommy John surgery on April 24, 2013, while he was a member of the Dodgers, and made just two rehab appearances in the Dodgers’ minor league chain in 2014 before requiring surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm.

OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) is expected to move his rehab to Triple-A Lehigh Valley within the next couple days. He is hitting .300 in four games at Class A Clearwater. Brown battled the ailment throughout spring training before he was shut down on March 19.