Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera remained in the leadoff spot and was retired the first three times, with two strikeouts. He is now hitting .226.

1B Ryan Howard entered the game Thursday with a batting average of .148. He was hitting seventh in the lineup -- the lowest he has hit in the lineup since 2006. Howard flew out to left in the second and then drew an intentional walk in the fourth before Darin Ruf drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Howard had one hit in three trips and is hitting .167.

2B Chase Utley lined out to center for the final out of the seventh with the bases loaded. He was retired by lefty reliever Matt Thornton, who came on to face Utley. With an 0-for-4 he is now hitting .147.

LHP Cole Hamels got the start in the first game of the series at Nationals Park on Thursday. The Phillies did not score when he was in the game in his first two starts of the year. He had gone 21 road starts in a row without allowing more than three earned runs but that ended as he gave up five earned runs in six innings and was tagged with the loss. The last time Hamels allowed five earned runs in a start was May 6, 2014, against Toronto.

OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) has been with Class A Clearwater and will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, in Buffalo, according to manager Ryne Sandberg. He went on the disabled list March 31, retroactive to March 27.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan will start the game on Friday against the Nationals in Washington. He has pitched in 54 games in his big league career but has never pitched at Nationals Park.