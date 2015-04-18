Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera is certainly paying off for the Phillies. Acquired in the Rule V draft from the Texas Rangers, he had two hits Friday as the leadoff man and is hitting .257. He is hitting .294 against the Nationals in 17 at-bats.

3B Cody Asche entered Friday with an average of .429, among the league leaders. He was hitless in four at-bats and is now hitting .375.

RHP Aaron Harang will start on Saturday against the Nationals in Washington. He is 3-5 in his career against the Nationals with an ERA of 3.05 in 13 starts. He has a lifetime mark of 123-129 with an ERA of 4.19 in 360 games, with 354 starts. He was 2-1 with an ERA of 1.33 in four starts against Washington last year.

1B Ryan Howard hit in the No. 7 hole for the second game in a row. Before Thursday, the last time he hit in the No. 7 hole was in 2006. He is hitting .176 after going 1-for-4 with an RBI.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan made his first appearance at Nationals Park with the start on Friday against Washington. O‘Sullivan (0-1), trying to keep the No. 5 spot in the rotation, allowed four runs in five innings before Jeanmar Gomez took over in the last of the sixth. O‘Sullivan gave up homers to RF Bryce Harper and INF Danny Espinosa in his first-ever appearance at Nationals Park. “He will make the offense earn what they get,” said manager Ryne Sandberg. It was the 55th career outing for O‘Sullivan. “We’ve got to keep grinding as a pitching staff, you know, put as many zeroes as we can up, and on the offensive side, scrap as many runs together as we can. Just keep grinding it out,” O‘Sullivan said. “For me, it was just a matter of not getting that pitch where I needed to get it. I felt like I had him set up for the pitch, and didn’t execute (against Harper).” Said Sandberg of the homer by Harper: “The three-run homer was a big blow. That was kind of a tumbler of a breaking ball. It wasn’t his hard one at all. It was right in the zone. That was one pitch he’d like to have back, for sure.”