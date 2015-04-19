Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Odubel Herrera had three hits in the leadoff spot. “I think he has really taken off,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of Herrera, who is hitting .308. “He is tough to defense. He does sting the ball, resulting in doubles and triples. In some ways he can be hard to pitch to.”

RHP David Buchanan will get the nod Sunday in the series finale in Washington. He is 0-1 with an ERA of 10.50 against the Nationals. In his young career overall, he is 6-10 with a 4.27 ERA.

RHP Aaron Harang started and got the win as he allowed three runs in six innings. His ERA is 1.96 after three quality starts. “I thought Harang had a quality start with six innings,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He made big pitches when he had to and the bullpen was really good. He is a veteran guy; he makes big pitches. He gave us the quality start that we needed and the bats came alive.” Harang was glad to see the six-game losing streak end. “It can be frustrating,” Harang said. “The guys just kept going. The guys made some good plays behind me, too.”

1B Ryan Howard hit No. 7 for the third day in a row. He was hitless in two at-bats and is hitting .167. But he did draw a walk in the seventh and pinch-runner Ben Revere came in and stole second and then scored the go-ahead run in the 5-3 victory.

OF Ben Revere came off the bench to help the Phillies end a six-game losing streak. 1B Ryan Howard led off the seventh inning with a walk and was replaced by Revere, who stole second and took third on a flyout to right. Revere then scampered home to beat a throw from 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a ball hit by Grady Sizemore to make it 4-3. “We got three bags on his speed,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of Revere, who got his third steal of the year. “That was huge. That was a big part of the game.”