Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Freddy Galvis went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, his first of season, Tuesday against Miami. Galvis, who has hit safely in his last three games, is 8-for-25 over his last seven. He also extended his RBI streak to a career-best five games, the longest RBI streak by a Phillie since Chase Utley also had a five-gamer in 2013.

1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-3 with his first homer of the season, a go-ahead two-run shot in the sixth inning, in the Phillies’ victory over Miami on Tuesday. Howard, whose 259 go-ahead RBIs since 2006 are second-most in the majors to the 270 of Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, said he is trying to stay the course, despite his slow start. “I‘m just swinging,” he said. “I‘m going up there and trying to have good at-bats. Hopefully it does turn it on, but we’ll see. I‘m just going to continue to try to have the same approach I had tonight and go from there.”

2B Chase Utley went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly Tuesday against Miami and is hitless in his last 20 at-bats. Utley, batting .109 with nine strikeouts in 46 at-bats this season, was twice caught looking at two-strike pitches by Marlins starter Dan Haren, against whom Utley had been 6-for-21 (.286) with two homers heading into the game.

RHP Jerome Williams went six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) to beat Miami on Tuesday night, his first victory of the season. Williams (1-1) showed good command of all his pitches, striking out two batters with curveballs, two with change-ups, one with a slider and one with a fastball. He walked one and surrendered a 449-foot homer to Giancarlo Stanton, on an 85 mph cut fastball. “It was good going out there, throwing and locating pitches where they needed to be -- except for that one that went, I think, 450-something feet,” Williams said. “Other than that, just pitched my game.”

LHP Cole Hamels allowed five earned runs over six innings in taking a 5-2 loss to Washington his last time out. He is winless over his last five starts, dating back to a victory at San Diego last Sept. 17. He was 0-2 with a 3.27 ERA against the Marlins last year, and is 9-14 with a 3.17 ERA in 34 career starts against Miami.

RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 following right flexor tendon surgery, missed his rehab start Monday because of “a stomach issue -- a virus or something like that,” according to manager Ryne Sandberg. The manager is uncertain as to when Billingsley will make his next appearance.

OF Domonic Brown, on the disabled list since March 27 with left Achilles tendinitis, is continuing his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Brown went 1-for-13 in his first three games with the IronPigs, and manager Ryne Sandberg said he will return to the majors when he regains his stroke.