Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Hector Neris was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Neris was 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in five games with the IronPigs, after going 1-0 in one appearance for the Phillies last season.

RHP Dustin McGowan makes his first start of the season Thursday in place of Sean O‘Sullivan, who was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with tendinitis of the left knee. McGowan, 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA out of the bullpen to date, has made 68 career starts, going 21-26 with a 4.78 ERA. He has never faced the Marlins.

2B Chase Utley went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the Marlins, and his first-inning single broke an 0-for-20 slide. Hitting just .120 this season with 10 strikeouts in 50 at-bats, he fanned with the go-ahead run at third base in the sixth, on a 94 mph fastball from Miami starter Jarred Cosart.

LHP Cole Hamels allowed only one unearned run over six innings Wednesday against the Marlins but nonetheless took a no-decision. His dropped throw in the second resulted in that run, the first of three Philadelphia errors in the game. “That was all on me,” Hamels said. “Chase gave me a great throw and I wasn’t able to catch it. Hopefully we got them all out of the way.” Hamels, who struck out five and walked three, remains 0-2 this season and is winless over his last six starts, dating back to a victory at San Diego last Sept. 17.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was placed on the disabled list with tendinitis of the left knee. O‘Sullivan went 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in two starts. RHP Dustin McGowan will start in his place Thursday against the Marlins.