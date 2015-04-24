Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B Darin Ruf broke out of his early-season slump with a 2-for-4 outing Thursday that included two doubles. The 28-year-old, who was stuck behind Ryan Howard for the last few seasons, was hitting just .100 through his first 30 at-bats of the season, with one home run and two RBIs. “Did some nice pregame preparation for David Phelps and felt like I had some good at-bats against him. Carried over and made some solid contact and got on base a few times,” he said.

RHP Aaron Harang takes the mound Friday night as the Phillies open up a three-game series against the Braves. Through the first three times through the rotation, he was the Phils’ most consistent starter, giving up just four runs in 18 1/3 innings, striking out 15 and walking five. In his last start, he gave up three runs (all earned) in six innings while picking up the win against Washington on April 18.

RHP Dustin McGowan made his first start of the season in place of RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (left knee tendinitis), and he lasted just 3 1/3 innings while allowing four runs in a 9-1 loss to the Marlins on Thursday afternoon. It was the sixth appearance of the season for McGowan, who had a 2.57 ERA in seven innings of relief work this year. In 68 previous career starts, he was 21-26 with a 4.78 ERA during parts of seven seasons with Toronto from 2005-14.

2B Chase Utley was one of four Phillies veterans who got a day off Thursday, along with 1B Ryan Howard, C Carlos Ruiz and CF Ben Revere. All four are struggling to start the season, but Sandberg insists the move was only because of the afternoon game following a night game. “Just a quick turnaround for those guys,” he said.