Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera went 1-for-4 Friday against the Braves and has reached base in a team-best nine straight games. The rookie, acquired via the Rule Five draft from Texas in the offseason, has also hit safely in seven straight games, batting at a .357 clip in that stretch.

SS Freddy Galvis went 3-for-4 Friday night against Atlanta and is hitting .388 over his last 14 games, with a .955 OPS. Galvis, hitting a team-high .345 overall, singled to lead off the ninth and later scored the winning run on an error by Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. “I feel really good right now,” Galvis said. “I think spring training helped me a lot. I’ve been working a lot on (hitting).”

3B Cody Asche went 1-for-4 Friday night against Atlanta to extend his hitting streak to six. Asche, hitting a modest .261 over that span, also came up with the go-ahead run at third base and one out in the eighth inning. He popped up a bunt to first baseman Freddie Freeman, and heard boos from the crowd. “He did that on his own,” said manager Ryne Sandberg, who pulled Asche aside afterward.

RHP David Buchanan allowed three runs on six hits over five innings in losing to Washington his last time out, and is winless over his last 12 starts, dating back to a 10-3 victory over Houston last Aug. 6. He was 0-1 against the Braves in two starts as a rookie last season.

RHP Aaron Harang went eight shutout innings Friday night against Atlanta, his former team, and allowed just two hits, but was saddled with a no-decision. He struck out six and walked one. Harang, who extended his string of quality starts to a career-best eight, retired the first 10 hitters he faced before walking Alberto Callaspo with one out in the fourth. He did not allow a hit until A.J. Pierzynski grounded a double inside the first-base bag with one out in the fifth. He became the first Phillies pitcher to work at least eight innings while allowing two or fewer hits and no runs since Cliff Lee, on April 4, 2013 against Atlanta, and improved to 5-3 with a 2.31 ERA over his last 10 April starts. “I was able to kind of figure out my zone and figure out my limitations, and me and (catcher Carlos Ruiz) were on the same page from the get-go,” he said. “Everything he threw down was exactly what I was thinking, so it was one of those fun nights, where everything kind of falls into synch.”

RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 following right flexor tendon surgery, will make his third rehab start Saturday night for Lehigh Valley. The start had been delayed when Billingsley contracted a virus.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon was not available Friday night because of illness. There was no further update on his condition.