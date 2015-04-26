Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera went 1-for-4 Saturday against Atlanta, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Herrera, batting .344 in that stretch, has also reached base in a team-high 10 consecutive games.

LHP Jake Diekman allowed four hits and two runs in one inning Saturday against Atlanta and saw his ERA climb to 10.29. Manager Ryne Sandberg has been trying to spot Diekman, because he is the only lefty in the bullpen, but he failed to locate a fastball to pinch-hitter Chris Johnson in the seventh and Johnson slapped the ball up the middle for a game-tying RBI single. Then Diekman hung a slider to Eric Young Jr., who doubled in the go-ahead run.

RHP David Buchanan, dominant for six innings Saturday night against Atlanta, saw his control desert him, leading to a 5-2 loss. Buchanan (0-4), winless in 13 starts dating to Aug. 6, allowed one hit in six innings and carried a 2-0 lead into the seventh. Then Andrelton Simmons hit Buchanan’s first pitch of the seventh, an elevated fastball, into the seats in left-center field. With two outs, Buchanan issued two walks -- a continuation of a trend with Buchanan having walked nine in 13 2/3 innings entering the game. ”What happened there, it’s just unacceptable,” Buchanan said. Reliever Jake Diekman allowed both runners to score. Buchanan, who in the estimation of manager Ryne Sandberg had his best stuff of the season, allowed three runs and two hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out three and walking three. And yet he lost. ”That was a shame,” Sandberg said.”“It would have been a nice one to get under his belt.”

1B Ryan Howard, hitting just .189 this season, laced a two-run homer to center field in the fourth inning off Atlanta’s Shelby Miller on Saturday. It was Howard’s second homer of the season and his third in seven career at-bats against Miller. Miller said Howard hit “a mistake pitch,” a fastball over the middle of the plate. “Guys like that are more than likely going to hit a home run or get some kind of knock” on such an offering, Miller said. It was also Howard’s 48th career homer against Atlanta, the most of any active player against the Braves.

RHP Jerome Williams, Sunday’s starter, beat Miami in his last start, going six innings and allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings while striking out six and walking one. He was 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA in two appearances against the Braves in 2014 and 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA in eight career outings against Atlanta, seven of them starts.