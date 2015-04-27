Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Severino Gonzalez will make his major league debut on Tuesday. Gonzalez, 22, is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year.

SS Freddy Galvis went 3-3 with two runs scored in Sunday’s win. Galvis, who took over as the everyday shortstop when the Phillies traded Jimmy Rollins to the Dodgers, has stormed out of the gate to one of the best months in his MLB career. Galvis upped his average to .360 and has eight RBIs on the year.

1B Ryan Howard homered for the second consecutive game in Sunday’s win over Atlanta. Howard has hit three home runs in his last five games after not hitting any before that stretch. He is the active leader for home runs against the Braves with 49 (next: David Wright, 34 HR).

RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 after surgery to repair his flexor tendon, is scheduled to make one more rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before joining the Phillies. The oft-injured Billingsley, who signed with the Phillies on Jan. 29, is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA over 13.1 innings in his first three starts with the Iron Pigs.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (illness) returned to action Sunday and picked up his fourth save of the year. He was unavailable in the team’s previous two games.