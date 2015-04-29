Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera drove in two runs, the first time this season he knocked in multiple runs, and went 1-for-4. Herrera has four hits in the series and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games. He also has been effective in “clutch” situations, going 4-of-7 with two outs and runners in scoring position. That includes his RBI double in the third inning Tuesday.

RHP Severino Gonzalez endured a rough major league debut, getting cuffed for 10 hits and seven runs in 2 2/3 innings. Advertised as a strike-thrower with a fastball averaging around 89 mph, Gonzalez got just two swings and misses on 60 pitches and fanned no one. He wasn’t able to establish his fastball to both sides of the plate and simply left too many pitches over the plate’s middle.

SS Freddy Galvis recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season, tied with Miami’s Dee Gordon for the most in the National League. Galvis pushed his average to a surprising .368 after going 3-for-4. He entered the season as a .218 hitter in 514 major league at-bats, so it is unlikely that his hot streak will continue. However, manager Ryne Sandberg might move him up in the lineup for the time being.

RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for newly promoted RHP Severino Gonzalez. The timetable for Pettibone’s return is uncertain.

OF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley at the end of his 20-day rehab assignment. Brown hit just .139 in 36 rehab at-bats for the IronPigs after hitting .294 in 17 at-bats for Class A Clearwater. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Brown wasn’t hitting with enough punch to give a struggling offense the boost it needs.