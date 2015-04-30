Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

CF Odubel Herrera enjoyed his sixth multiple-hit game of the season, knocking home a run in the fifth to give Philadelphia a short-lived 2-1 lead. Herrera leads all NL rookies with 24 hits and is batting .304, although he has walked only five times in 79 at-bats. The Rule 5 pick from the Texas organization might be one of the wisest investments the Phillies have made in some time.

3B Cody Asche has spent time in batting practice this week catching fly balls in left field, sparking speculation the team could look to move him there when it calls up prized 3B prospect Maikel Franco, possibly as early as mid-May. Asche is one of the few Phillies off to a good start offensively, batting .303 going into Wednesday night’s game with a pair of homers and three RBIs.

RHP David Buchanan tries to close April out on a winning note in the finale of Philadelphia’s four-game series in St. Louis. Buchanan beat the Cardinals last June in Busch Stadium, yielding only four hits over 7 2/3 innings in perhaps the best outing of his brief MLB career. Buchanan is coming off a 5-2 loss to Atlanta Saturday in which he gave up just two hits in 6 2/3 innings, but allowed three runs.

RHP Aaron Harang gave it up in the fifth inning and took his second loss of the season. A four-run outburst by St. Louis wiped out a brief 2-1 lead and dropped Harang to 7-16 in his career against a team that frequently tormented him while he pitched for Cincinnati. Harang fanned six over six innings, but was tagged for nine hits and five runs to snap his streak of eight straight quality starts, dating back to Sept. 10, 2014.

1B Ryan Howard belted his 20th career homer against St. Louis in the fourth inning, his highest total against a non-divisional opponent. The St. Louis native has loved hitting at Busch Stadium over the years, cracking 11 round-trippers in 33 games at the park that often favors pitchers. He had three hits taken away by 2B Kolten Wong, who played about 10 to 15 steps on the grass in right-center against the strict pull hitter.