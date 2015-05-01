Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

C Cameron Rupp gave starter Carlos Ruiz a day off and accomplished a career first with two outs in the ninth inning, belting a triple. That was also the Phillies’ only hit over the last six innings as their offense totally disappeared against the St. Louis bullpen. Rupp also made a good hustling play in the second inning, running to third and taking a throw from 2B Cesar Hernandez to erase Pete Kozma as he tried to advance 180 feet on a sacrifice bunt.

RHP David Buchanan fell to 0-5 after getting pounded again, allowing eight hits and seven runs over 4 1/3 innings with three walks and a strikeout. Buchanan doesn’t have enough stuff to overpower batters, and he need to have good location every time out. As 32 hits and 15 walks in 24 2/3 innings suggest, Buchanan hasn’t had good location or stuff most of the time. How long can the Phillies, even in a rebuilding state, stay with him every fifth game?

1B Ryan Howard tied a franchise mark with his 1,298th game at first base, matching the mark held by Fred Luderus. Howard doubled and scored in the third to highlight an unremarkable 1-for-4 game, though he also contributed a spate of good defensive plays on hard-hit balls. Howard ended April hitting just .194 with a .664 OPS and 20 strikeouts in 72 at-bats.

2B Chase Utley didn’t start Thursday, although that was more because it was a day game after a night game and not because his average dropped to .114 after he went 0-for-3 Wednesday night. Utley is close to breaking out of his slump. He walloped three warning-track flyouts in this series, balls that would have left a ballpark more favorable to hitters than Busch Stadium. Expect him to be back in the lineup Friday night.

RHP Jerome Williams takes the ball when Philadelphia starts a three-game series in Miami on Friday night. Williams has pitched pretty well, notching three quality starts in his four outings. That includes his 5-4 win Sunday over Atlanta, which saw him work 6 2/3 innings, scatter eight hits and allow three runs. Williams is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA against the Marlins in his career, and he beat them 7-3 on April 21 in Citizens Bank Park.